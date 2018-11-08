Lesko, No. 12 Trumbull knock off No. 4 Shelton, advance to Class LL quarterfinals

SHELTON — The depth of the FCIAC in girls soccer was on full display Wednesday in the Class LL state tournament second round.

The state’s top conference in the sport filled five of the eight spots in the quarterfinals. That includes No. 12 seed Trumbull, which knocked out No. 4 Shelton 3-1 Wednesday night at Finn Stadium.

“We play a lot of tough teams,” Trumbull senior Meghan Lesko said. “Even though our record doesn’t show it, we are well prepared and that (FCIAC) gets us ready to come to states.”

Click here for more