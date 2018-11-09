Defending champion Ridgefield edges Darien to reach state semifinals

RIDGEFIELD — Whenever the Ridgefield High girls soccer team scores first, head coach Iain Golding usually notices a spike in his confidence level. It’s what happens when you have a defense that concedes less often than Florida politicians.

But Golding found himself unable to exhale after Tasha Riek’s goal less than three minutes into the second half staked seventh-seed Ridgefield to a 1-0 lead and eventual win over No. 18 Darien in Friday afternoon’s Class LL state tournament game at Tiger Hollow.

“Darien was putting us under a lot of pressure,” said Golding, whose team improved to 19-2-1. “I wasn’t feeling as good as I normally do when we get the first goal. I was still nervous.”

