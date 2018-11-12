Staples’ Early Goal Holds Up For 1-0 Win Over Glastonbury And Trip Back To Class LL Final

NAUGATUCK — Staples’ Reese Sutter settled a loose ball about 30 yards from the goal early in tonight’s Class LL semifinal, dribbled twice and, without looking up, took a solid shot on goal with her left foot.

It was a routine play. The result was not.

Sutter’s delivery skimmed past Glastonbury goalkeeper Madelyn Gehrhardt and into the back of the net.

The quick score, in the 8th minute, stood up as a relentless effort by the Wreckers’ defense closed out a 1-0 win over the previously unbeaten Tomahawks.

