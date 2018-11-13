Kirby’s overtime goal lifts Staples into Class L field hockey final

NORWALK — Kyle Kirby wasn’t sharing any secrets after the Staples Wreckers’ latest showdown with the Darien Blue Wave field hockey team.

While Kirby may have wanted to keep things quiet, her penalty stroke goal in overtime was certainly the Wreckers’ loudest of the season.

Kirby put her shot high inside the left post 1:20 into overtime, as Staples punched its ticket to the state final with a 2-1 victory over Darien in the CIAC Class L semifinals Tuesday at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

Being in the overtime spotlight added to the drama of the penalty stroke.

“There’s definitely more tension in overtime, especially since it’s sudden death,” Kirby said. “You make it and you go home as a winner, and if you don’t you have to keep playing. We’ve had our fair share of those in FCIACs and states, so it was nice to have our chance for a stroke.”

