Boys Basketball: Trumbull closes out St. Joseph down stretch

FAIRFIELD — Trumbull High saw its 20-point lead after one quarter evaporate over the next three periods, but come crunch time the Eagles had enough left in the tank to hold off St. Joseph, 76-67, before a crowd of 2,300 fans in a Playing for a Cure game to benefit the American Cancer Society at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall on Saturday night.

“I know having a 26-point lead go to one point looks bad,” Trumbull coach Buddy Bray said. “That speaks to how St. Joe’s battled back and to how we responded. We could have lost control, but we didn’t. Credit our bench. They did a great job with Quentar Taylor, Evan Gutowski and Timmond Williams in foul trouble.

