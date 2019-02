Thursday’s boys swimming showdown between Greenwich and Ridgefield involved two undefeated teams.

And after 12 events, it was the Tigers that kept their perfect record intact.

Winning 11 of 12 events, Ridgefield registered a convincing 115-71 victory over Greenwich in a key FCIAC meet at Barlow Mountain School in Ridgefield. With the victory, Ridgefield capped an undefeated regular season, finishing 10-0. Greenwich finished with a record of 9-1.

Click here for more