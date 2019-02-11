Drake’s 3-pointer leads Darien past Harding, secures state playoff bid

DARIEN — With 40 seconds remaining in their basketball game against the Harding Presidents, the Darien Blue Wave had seen a 15-point lead advantage evaporate and were in danger of having their first bid to secure a state tournament berth slip away.

Then a freshman stepped up and played the hero.

Miles Drake took a kick out pass from senior Peter Bredahl and calmly drained a three-pointer from the corner to put Darien back in front with 24 seconds to play, and the Wave held on to defeat Harding, 66-62, Monday night at DHS. Senior Will Rolapp hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining to ice the win.

Click here for more