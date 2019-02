RIDGEFIELD — Earlier this season, the New Canaan boys basketball team qualified for its first state tournament in 10 years.

On Monday night, the resurgent Rams ended a slightly longer absence.

By playing intense defense, finishing enough elongated possessions with baskets, and making free throws in crunch time, New Canaan knocked off Ridgefield, 60-53. The victory assured the Rams of a berth in the FCIAC tournament for the first time since 2008.

