Becker’s double-double sparks Warde past rival Ludlowe

FAIRFIELD — The University of Virginia is really good at it on most nights, but for the most part, trying to control tempo is rather difficult for most basketball teams, especially at the high school boys level. Sooner or later, the other guys are going to flip it.

That happened sooner rather than later Wednesday night for the Fairfield Ludlowe boys basketball team. The Falcons were in a comfortable slowdown mode for one quarter before Fairfield Warde, which prefers to get out and run, flipped it on them and the Mustangs, led by Matt Becker and Matt Houghton, went on to a 44-32 FCIAC victory.

