RIDGEFIELD — Hunched over going off the ice after the second period, down awhile after scoring the game-winner in Ridgefield’s 2-1 win Wednesday night over Fairfield Prep: Will Forrest still said he was fine afterward.

“Take a hit to make a play,” he said after scoring two goals at the Winter Garden to keep the No. 1 Tigers undefeated, 18-0 going into the last two games of their regular season.

