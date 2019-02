FAIRFIELD — As Cali Stietzel stood in the hallway being interviewed, her teammates inside the locker room began a cheer.

“Cali … Cali … Cali,” they chanted. “Cali … Cali.”

Cali, indeed. Stietzel’s 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the winner as seventh-seed Ridgefield upset second-seed Trumbull 41-40 in the FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Fairfield Ludlowe.

