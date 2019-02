DARIEN — When Greenwich’s Charlie Graves scored in double overtime to give the Cardinals a dramatic 2-1 double-overtime win in the FCIAC boys hockey semifinals on Wednesday, there was no one happier than Charlie Zolin.

After making 46 saves, the Greenwich freshman goalie was exhausted.

“I was really thankful, because I don’t think I could’ve gone another minute,” Zolin said with a smile. “I was so tired mentally and physically.”

