NEW HAVEN — It’s been 35 years since the Wilbur Cross girls’ basketball team has reached a state final.

Now, the Governors are within 32 minutes of doing just that.

Wilbur Cross (20-6), seeded 11th, knocked out 19th-seeded Stamford Thursday night, 45-37, at the Robert Saulsbury Gymnasium in the quarterfinals of the CIAC Class LL tournament.

Click here for more