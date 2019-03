BRIDGEPORT—Playoff hockey is different.

The margin for error is razor-thin. The end to three months of wonderful effort can come suddenly.

The operative phrase is ‘On any given night.’

The third time was certainly not the charm for the No. 3 seed Darien High School boys ice hockey team in Saturday’s Division I state quarterfinals at Wonderland of Ice.

No. 6 seed Notre Dame-West Haven High School found the formula for success as it ousted the Blue Wave, 3-1 before a packed arena.

