New Canaan boys basketball team takes state, and town, by storm

NEW CANAAN — The bleachers in the New Canaan High School gymnasium are decked out in the school colors, with black letters spelling out “NCHS” and “Rams” nestled within a sea of red.

Not long ago, those letters could be seen clearly, even on game nights for the boys basketball team, which was drawing sparse crowds. This year, people have flocked to the gym, turning the stands into a mass of cheering fans. The letters on the seats are virtually invisible.

“When I look around, I see a huge gym and this is what it was made for,” senior co-captain Jack Richardson said. “It was made for big crowds to be here. We finally have come into that role, and the huge crowds have been one of the big reasons why we’ve been able to do so well this year.”

