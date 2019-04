SEYMOUR — Trumbull’s softball team overcame a two-run deficit with a three-run, two-out rally in the top of the seventh and held off host Seymour 5-4 on Monday.

“I’m really proud of their guts, they way they showed perseverance,” Trumbull coach Jacqui Sheftz said. “I’m really proud of the girls. We’ve got to build on this.”

Click here for more