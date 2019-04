If the first two matches are an indication, the Wilton High girls tennis team is going to be tough to beat this spring.

The Warriors opened with comfortable wins over two of the state’s traditional powers, beating Weston, 5-2, on Saturday and New Canaan, 6-1, on Monday. Weston is the three-time reigning Class S state champion, and New Canaan had edged Wilton, 4-3, in the conference quarterfinals last year.

