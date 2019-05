Wilton 000 00 – 0 2 3

Trumbull 013 7x – 11 11 1

Batteries

Wilton – John McMahon (L), Nick Sheehan (4) and Cole Judelson

Trumbull – Andrew Harvey (W 3-1) and Kevin Bruggeman

Hitting

Wilton – Luca Wetzel and Judelson singled for Wilton.

Trumbull – Chris Briganti had two hits including a 3 run homerun and 4 RBIs; Chris Brown and Bruggeman each singled and doubled and scored 2 runs apiece; Ray Leonzi had a two run double.