FCIAC Baseball Quarterfinals – Ludlowe 5, Warde 4 (9 innings)

Warde 100 020 001 – 4 6 3

Ludlowe 001 010 102 – 5 8 2

Batteries: Warde – Phil Hogan (2-2), Alex Wiggetman (L, 8, 1-1), Mason McKay (7) and Finn Mobley; Ludlowe – Chris Benton, Connor O’Neill (W) and Blake Benway.

Highlights: Warde – Sam Vincent finished with a hit, along with an RBI and two walks. Ben Steele gathered a hit and a run. Phil Hogan pitcher six and two-thirds, allowing only three runs to score. Ludlowe – Jack Vogel had two hits and two RBIs. Drew Buckley scored the game winning run on a wild pitch. Connor O’Neill had eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.