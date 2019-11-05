Darien and Staples will clash again for FCIAC field hockey crown

NORWALK — As a freshman, Darien’s Raina Johns is making her first journey through the FCIAC field hockey tournament. If the early returns are any indications, the Blue Wave is in for a heck of a ride.

Johns scored on two penalty strokes, including one with 2:04 remaining as Darien defeated rival New Canaan, 3-2, in the FCIAC semifinals Monday at Brien McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field.

The top-seeded Wave (17-1-0-0) will face No. 2 Staples (17-1-0-0) in the conference final at 7 p.m., Thursday, at McMahon. Staples defeated Ridgefield 3-1 in Monday’s late semifinal.

