Warde keeps home-field advantage, beating Norwalk in second round of state tournament

FAIRFIELD — One of the reasons piling up regular season wins matters is the possibility of getting to play multiple games at home in the state tournament.

By virtue of its 13-0-3 regular season, the Warde boys soccer team earned the No. 2 seed in the CIAC Class LL tournament and the chance to play three games without having to get on a bus.

No. 2 Warde had to hold on down the stretch but it will indeed get to play a state quarterfinal on its home turf Friday after beating No. 18 Norwalk 2-1 in the Second Round.

