TRUMBULL — Ridgefield vs. St. Joseph could have been a possible state final had the Class LL tournament seedings been a little different. But the two FCIAC titans had to settle for a state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.

The high-level contest came down to the final seconds as expected, with St. Joseph trying to tie it. But Ridgefield held on for the 2-1 win — and the chance for a third straight championship in Class LL remains alive for the Tigers.

