WATERBURY — It took a perfect finish to finish the Staples girls soccer team’s season.

Chloe Landers scored with 10 minutes remaining to give Glastonbury a 1-0 victory in the Class LL semifinals tonight at Municipal Stadium.

“Chloe is an amazing player and she made a quality finish — a perfect finish — on that play,” Glastonbury coach Joe Finocchiaro said after his third-seeded team earned a berth in Saturday’s LL final against top seed Southington.

