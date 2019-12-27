Morgan hits 3-pointer to give Norwalk dramatic win over Wilbur Cross

NEW HAVEN — Anaijah Morgan was coming to double-team April Artis from Wilbur Cross as the final seconds of Friday’s game ticked away.

No. 1 ranked Norwalk was staring its second loss of the season in the face. Then Artis lost control of the ball. Morgan had the presence of mind to pick the ball up.

“I picked it up, looked at the clock and there were 3.8 seconds left,” Morgan said. “I knew I was behind the three (point line). I just threw it up hoping it went in.”

It did. Morgan beat the buzzer by plenty. The 3-point shot enabled Norwalk to defeat No. 8 Wilbur Cross 53-52 at the Robert Saulsbury Invitational on Saulsbury Court.

