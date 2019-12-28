Five different scorers light lamp in Darien’s win over Greenwich in the Winter Classic

GREENWICH — The first two Winter Classic games against Greenwich didn’t go the Darien boys hockey team’s way, but a contingent of Blue Wave players made sure the third time was indeed, the charm for their squad on Saturday.

Unlike the previous two seasons, Darien skated off the Greenwich Skating Club ice with the winner’s trophy in its possession, an object it earned with a strong performance from start to finish, against its FCIAC rival.

Five different players scored for Darien in its well-earned 5-3 victory over Greenwich before a packed house at Greenwich Skating Club, which hosted the outdoor Winter Ice Hockey Classic for the third straight year.

