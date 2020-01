Girls Basketball – Norwalk 74, Warde 43

Norwalk 20 14 24 16 – 74

Warde 16 10 13 4 – 43

Norwalk: Camila Martinez 1 0-0 2, Anaijah Morgan 5 2-5 12, Grace Potochney 1 0-0 2, Jakara Murray-Leach 9 1-2 23, Belinda Hunte 5 0-1 13, Lamia Ashley 1 1-2 3, Rachel Miller 0 2-4 2, Serenity Mayhew 8 1-4 17. Total: 30 7-18 74.

Warde: Mia Caruso 0 0-0 0, Toni Lamparski 1 0-0 3, Grace Conway 0 3-6 3, Teagan Tully 2 1-4 5, Emily Johnson 0 0-0 0, Catie Corrigan 0 0-0 0, Maya Henry 5 0-1 13, Julia Caruso 0 0-0 0, Aleysha Henry 2 5-7 9, Carolyn Mills 4 2-3 10, Nyhira Asante 0 0-1 0. Total: 14 11-22 43.

3-Pointers: Norwalk – Jakara Murray-Leach 4, Belinda Hunte 3; Warde – Toni Lamparski 1, Maya Henry 3

Highlights: Carolyn Mills had 6 rebounds. Teagan Tully had 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Toni Lamparski had 3 steals. Aleysha Henry had 2 blocks.