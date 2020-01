DARIEN — It’s hard to win a game from the penalty box. And though previously unbeaten Notre Dame-West Haven was confident in its ability at five-on-five, Darien took advantage when the Green Knights handed it power plays Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

Sam Erickson’s hat trick paced the No. 3 Blue Wave past No. 1 Notre Dame 5-2, leaving no one unbeaten in Division I in what could be a year full of boys hockey parity.

