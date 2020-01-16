Wrestling – Warde 69, Harding 6

106 – Connor Breheny (W) dec. Giovanni Gerard, 8-7

113 – Lucas Coleman (W) dec. Xavier Reid, 10-8

120 – Beren Johnson (W) won by forfeit

126 – Jack Bugaj (W) won by forfeit

132 – Nate Cuoco (W) won by forfeit

138 – Xavien Reid (H) M for. Jeremy Brault

145 – Will Ebert (W) won by forfeit

152 – Cole Shaughnessy (W) won by forfeit

160 – Ethan Sanchez (W) won by forfeit

170 – Hunter Rasmussen (W) won by forfeit

182 – Owen Kenny (W) won by forfeit

195 – John Summers (W) dec. Darnell Benoit, 3-2

220 – Alec Nardone (W) pinned Hewitt Hoilett, 0:52

285 – Josh Pastore (W) pinned George Aquino, 4:27

