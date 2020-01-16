Wrestling – Warde 69, Harding 6

106 – Connor Breheny (W) dec. Giovanni Gerard, 8-7
113 – Lucas Coleman (W) dec. Xavier Reid, 10-8
120 – Beren Johnson (W) won by forfeit
126 – Jack Bugaj (W) won by forfeit
132 – Nate Cuoco (W) won by forfeit
138 – Xavien Reid (H) M for. Jeremy Brault
145 – Will Ebert (W) won by forfeit
152 – Cole Shaughnessy (W) won by forfeit
160 – Ethan Sanchez (W) won by forfeit
170 – Hunter Rasmussen (W) won by forfeit
182 – Owen Kenny (W) won by forfeit
195 – John Summers (W) dec. Darnell Benoit, 3-2
220 – Alec Nardone (W) pinned Hewitt Hoilett, 0:52
285 – Josh Pastore (W) pinned George Aquino, 4:27