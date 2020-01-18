Boys Basketball – Trumbull 71, Staples 59

Staples 4 17 17 21 – 59
Trumbull 20 17 11 23 – 71
Staples: Benjamin Feuer 2 5-10 9, Derek Sale 2 1-2 5, AJ Konstanty 9 3-7 21, Teddy Dienst 1 0-0 3, Caleb Tobias 0 0-0 0, Ryan Thompson 0 0-0 0, JT Shapiro 0 0-0 0, Lucas Basich 7 1-3 21. Totals 21 10-22 59
Trumbull: Mileeq Green 5 8-8 18, Jared Cappello 0 0-0 0, Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0, Connor Johnston 4 0-1 8, Johnny McCain 4 3-4 15, Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0, Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0. Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0, Andrew Cutter 2 2-4 6, Jake Gruttadauria 5 2-4 12, Quentar Taylor 4 1-2 12. Totals 24 16-23 71
3 pointers: S – Basich 6, Dienst 1; T – McCain 4, Taylor 3
Trumbull: Green 10 rebounds, Cutter 6 rebounds, Gruttadauria 6 rebounds, Taylor 6 rebounds 6 assists