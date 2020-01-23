No. 1 Danbury dominates New England power Mount Anthony for 2nd straight year

DANBURY — Not many schools dominate a sport the way Danbury has with wrestling, claiming the FCIAC title in 28 of the last 29 years and winning six consecutive state titles.

Danbury has been so dominant that at times it must look beyond the state lines to find elite competition.

For the 20th straight season Danbury wrestled Mount Anthony (Vermont) in an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup.

Danbury took down its out of state rival handily with a 49-21 victory Monday night, an impressive feat against a team that has won 31 consecutive Vermont state championship

