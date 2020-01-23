Girls Basketball: Barbato leads Trumbull to a win on the road at No. 7 Stamford

STAMFORD — As it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first two quarters, the Trumbull girls basketball team did so by moving the ball and spreading the scoring around.

When the game got tight in the fourth quarter, the ball was mainly in the possession of Trumbull junior guard Cassi Barbato.

Wither her team up by just one point in the fourth quarter, Barbato hit a big 3-pointer, pushing the lead to four.

From there, with Stamford fouling to extend the game, Barbato knocked down 6-of-6 from the free throw line, pushing Trumbull to a 46-41 win over the No. 7 Black Knights.

