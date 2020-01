DARIEN — It’s never easy when you hold the No. 1 ranking.

Everyone circles your game on their calendar. Everyone is ready to hit you with their best shot.

But this is the burden that the Darien boys ice hockey team is happy to carry as the state’s No. 1 ranked squad.

Westhill-Stamford Co-op gave the Blue Wave all it could handle Wednesday night at the Darien Ice House.

But true to its standard, Darien found a way to finally conquer the Vikings, 5-4 in overtime, rallying from a 3-0 deficit.

