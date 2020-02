FAIRFIELD — It was supposed to be a crosstown matchup between two of the best teams in the FCIAC this season.

It turned into a party on Warde’s court complete with dunks, a boisterous cheering section and all the starters leaving to standing ovations with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Warde (11-2) took what was a 10-point lead after three quarters, turning it into a 60-36 drubbing of Ludlowe (10-3) behind a strong defensive effort.

Click here for more