The decision whether or not high school boys golf stays in the spring or moves to the fall in 2021 rests with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s Board of Control.

The Board of Control is scheduled to meet on Feb. 20. The members could either vote to move golf from the spring season to the fall beginning in 2021 — it would need a simple majority vote to be approved — or keep it in the spring if not a majority.

