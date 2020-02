BRIDGEPORT — If it was going to be the kind of mid-February hockey game where a team needed everyone pulling on the rope, Fairfield Prep goalie Andrew Stietzel saw a little bit of mid-March in it.

“That’s the type of stuff you need at the Whale,” the senior said after a 3-1 win over Ridgefield at the Wonderland of Ice, and he’s referring to the CIAC semifinals and finals at Ingalls Rink. “Get it going early and hopefully we can get hot at the right time of year.”

