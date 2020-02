NEW HAVEN — Despite a disappointing distance in the long jump, it was another banner day for Tess Stapleton of Fairfield at the CIAC Class LL girls track and field championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center on Thursday.

“I was really disappointed with my distance in the long jump,” Stapleton said. “I really wanted to do 19 feet.”

Stapleton won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1.25 inches. She led start to finish in the 55 hurdles and won in a meet record 7.96 seconds.

Click here for more