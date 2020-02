DARIEN — When Matt Fiorita scored during the opening minute of the second period of No. 1 Darien’s hockey game against No. 6 Ridgefield on Friday night, the Blue Wave had a 3-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to a romp.

Then the Tigers crashed the party.

Ridgefield rallied and closed to within one goal of the lead with 9:15 remaining, before Darien pulled out a 4-3 victory in a key FCIAC game at the Darien Ice House.

Click here for more