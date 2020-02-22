Greenwich caps undefeated regular season defeating Norwalk/McMahon

GREENWICH — Following its annual eight-day training trip to Aruba, the Greenwich boys swimming team is more prepared than ever to face the challenges the championship portion of the season has to offer.

“That’s the final set for our team before the postseason,” said Thomas Lewis, one of the Cardinals’ senior captains. “We look forward to that trip every year, because we know what it does for us. We were there for eight days and we had two practices each day. It’s hard, but we knew that once we come back from that trip, it’s going to set us up to do well and get the times we are looking for.”

Click here for more