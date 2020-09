TRUMBULL — There are few parts of Maddie Fried’s life that are not a contest, a way to measure herself, where at times she is trying to claim victory and others not to lose.

“Everything I do in life I need to complete and need to complete with the best ability I can,” said Fried, the star forward on the St. Joseph girls soccer team. “That is me competing against myself to see how far I can go. Always competitive, always looking to go against someone and win something.”

Clic here for the full story