NEW CANAAN — In a typical season, a battle between the New Canaan and Darien field hockey teams would be a preview of a playoff showdown late in the postseason.

Under current circumstances, however, the latest game between the rivals could more succinctly be titled “Round Two.”

Freshman Blake Wilks sandwiched two goals around a penalty stroke from Maddy Hult as the Blue Wave topped the host Rams 3-1 Monday at Dunning Field in New Canaan.

