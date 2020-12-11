Inspired by coach’s family, New Canaan girls hockey gives back to community

At a young age, Rich Bulan learned a clear and everlasting lesson from his father.

“No matter how bad you think things are or what’s going on in your life,” he was told, “there’s always somebody out there who has it worse. If you can do something to help, you should help.”

It’s a message Bulan, the coach of New Canaan’s girls ice hockey team, has carried with him throughout his life, and has tried to instill in his players.

Inspired by their coach and the stories of his family, the Rams girls hockey players last week started a fundraiser for the New Canaan Food Pantry, which provides perishable and non-perishable items for those in need.

