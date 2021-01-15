Gerig Still Pondering What Might Have Been During Gap Year

The high came 10 months and three days ago. Arianna Gerig scored 15 points to lead Staples’ girls basketball team to a 49-42 Class LL quarterfinal win over Glastonbury.

It was the final appearance on their homecourt for the Wreckers’ seniors. Staples was a win away from their first trip to the state final since 1995, when it won its lone title. First there would be a semifinal match against Greenwich, pitting the FCIAC’s two best players — Gerig, a senior, and Cardinals freshman Mackenzie Nelson — in a game that would have been replete with enticing storylines.

Click here for the complete story