Girls Ice Hockey – Greenwich 6, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3

First period
G – Lily Bates (unassisted), 13:46
G – Elizabeth Anderson (Sophie Roth, Caroline Lawrence), 9:43
G – Kelsey Roth (unassisted), 1:05
Second period
G – Sophie Roth (Caroline Lawrence, Elizabeth Anderson), 12:59
G – Sophie Roth (unassisted), 8:45
S – Meadow Gilchrist (Maya Sherman, Marina Engler), 6:35
Third period
G – Lexi Danielson (Sophie Roth), 14:02
S – Piper Fine (Meadow Gilchrist), 12:01
S – Meadow Gilchrist (Kim Boyd), 0:34 PP
Goalies
G – Hannah Goldenberg 16 saves
S – Sydney Butler 26 saves
Shots: G – 32, S – 19