Girls Ice Hockey – Greenwich 6, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3

First period

G – Lily Bates (unassisted), 13:46

G – Elizabeth Anderson (Sophie Roth, Caroline Lawrence), 9:43

G – Kelsey Roth (unassisted), 1:05

Second period

G – Sophie Roth (Caroline Lawrence, Elizabeth Anderson), 12:59

G – Sophie Roth (unassisted), 8:45

S – Meadow Gilchrist (Maya Sherman, Marina Engler), 6:35

Third period

G – Lexi Danielson (Sophie Roth), 14:02

S – Piper Fine (Meadow Gilchrist), 12:01

S – Meadow Gilchrist (Kim Boyd), 0:34 PP

Goalies

G – Hannah Goldenberg 16 saves

S – Sydney Butler 26 saves

Shots: G – 32, S – 19

