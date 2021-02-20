St. Joseph coach Chris Lindwall, Trumbull captain Julia Lindwall to meet on hardwood

TRUMBULL – The usual basketball game day at the Lindwall household goes as one may expect. St. Joseph girls’ coach Chris Lindwall gets a “go get them” from his wife Janice. They in turn give a hug to daughter Julia and wish her good luck as she heads to Trumbull High.

That is customary. The routine will be different on Saturday when Lindwall goes head-to-head with Julia, one of the Trumbull captains, when the town rivals meet in the Playing For A Cure contest to benefit the American Cancer Society.

