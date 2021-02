RIDGEFIELD — After tying New Canaan last week, Darien senior captain Sam Erickson wasn’t happy.

He said the team needed to play more physical and come out faster the next time it took the ice.

On Wednesday afternoon, sparked by Erickson’s first-period goal, the No. 4 Blue Wave did just that, shutting out No. 7 Ridgefield 4-0 at the Winter Garden.

