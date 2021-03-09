Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 66, Greenwich 58 (3 OT)

St. Joseph – 12 9 13 9 6 4 13 – 66
Greenwich – 10 14 12 7 6 4 5 – 58
St. Joseph: Glenn Manigault 2 4-7 8, Tommy Shannon 4 3-4 13, Jason James 10 3-4 26, Derrick Long 5 0-0 13, Brian Robertson 1 0-0 2, Brandon Hutchinson 1 0-1 2, Jonathan Niv 0 0-0 0, Ethan Long 0 0-0 0, Charles Hare 1 0-0 2, Carson Arkay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 10-16 66.
Greenwich: James Pirello 0 0-0 0, Tommy Harford 0 3-4 4, Mason Muir 0 4-5 4, Don Arnold 6 4-7 16, AJ Barber 4 0-0 11, James Pace 6 2-3 17, Andrew O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Chasen Barber 1 0-0 2, Don Deluca 1 1-3 3. Totals: 18 16-24 58.
Fouled Out: SJ – D. Long; G – Muir, Arnold.
3-Pointers: SJ – D. Long 3, James 3, Shannon 2; G – Pace 3, AJ Barber 3.
Highlights: SJ – Shannon took two charges.