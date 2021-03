STAMFORD — Though his team started its season with losses in four of its first six games, Westhill boys basketball coach Howard White knew his squad had the pieces in place to accomplish something special.

“I saw it in early February, to me, it was just a matter of when they were going to bring it all together,” White said tonight, following the Vikings’ latest victory — a triumph in which they, indeed, put it all together.

Click here for the complete story