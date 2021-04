Warde 010 000 0 – 1 6 0

Trumbull 000 000 0 – 3 6 1

Batteries

T – Mackenzie Bruggeman (W, 1-1) and Cassi Barbato

W – M. Forcey (L) and N. Gabrebyas

Trumbull: Bruggeman struck out 6 and collected two hits including a solo shot in the 5th. Lianna Weaver had a rbi double. Caroline Hall had an RBI single.

Warde: G. Mercado had two hits for Warde.