Darien     000 000 1 Р1 2 1

Trumbull  002 001 x Р3 9 1

Batteries: Trumbull: Mackenzie Bruggeman (W, 6-3) and Cassi Barbato; Darien: Blake Wilks and Ava Faugno

Highlights: Trumbull: Bruggeman struck out 6 and had a HR. Barbato had a HR; Lianna Weaver and CC Cummings had 2 hits each; Melanie DiFabio had an RBI single; Darien: Maddie Conte HR.