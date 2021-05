Wilton 010 100 0 – 2 8 3

Trumbull 213 330 x – 12 14 1

Batteries: T – Mackenzie Bruggeman (W, 8-5) and Cassi Barbato; W: Grace DiBuono-Krafick and Brooke Bohacs

Highlights: T – Bruggeman struck out 10 and had 3 hits including 2 doubles; Barbato had 4 hits; Jenna Duffy had 2 doubles and 4 RBIs; W – Marin Burke had 3 hits.